Glimpse Group's Earnings: A Preview

Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Glimpse Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Glimpse Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Glimpse Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.06 EPS Actual 0 -0.07 0 -0.06 Price Change % -10 -3.00 -4 -17.00

Market Performance of Glimpse Group's Stock

Shares of Glimpse Group were trading at $1.32 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

