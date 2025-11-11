Earnings Outlook For Draganfly

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Draganfly to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Draganfly's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.24% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Draganfly's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.460 -0.48 -0.65 -1.16 EPS Actual -0.412 -0.44 -0.65 -0.81 Price Change % -3.000 -8.00 -16.00 -12.00

Performance of Draganfly Shares

Shares of Draganfly were trading at $8.25 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 212.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Draganfly

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Draganfly.

Analysts have provided Draganfly with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $13.6, suggesting a potential 64.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Virgin Galactic Hldgs, AerSale and Safe Pro Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 63.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AerSale, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 21.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Safe Pro Group, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 57.58% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, AerSale and Safe Pro Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Draganfly Buy 22.06% $504.59K -38.93% Virgin Galactic Hldgs Neutral -90.38% $-13.80M -25.13% AerSale Neutral -13.90% $21.49M -0.03% Safe Pro Group Outperform -85.57% $31.56K -73.49%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Draganfly is rated as 'Buy', which is better than the peers. Draganfly has the highest revenue growth among the group. However, its gross profit is the lowest. When it comes to return on equity, Draganfly is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Draganfly

Draganfly Inc is a Canada based company. It is engaged in the provision of engineering services and the manufacture of commercial unmanned vehicle systems and software. The company operates in Canada, the United States, and Internationally. The three segments are Drones, Vital (Vital Intelligence), and Corporate. The Drones segment derives its revenue from products and services related to the sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The Vital segment derives its revenue from the sale of products that measure vitals to help detect symptoms from large groups of people from a distance. The Corporate segment includes all costs not directly associated with the Drone and Vital segments. It generates majority of its revenue from Drones segment.

Draganfly's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Draganfly's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.06% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Draganfly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -225.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Draganfly's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -38.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Draganfly's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Draganfly's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Draganfly visit their earnings calendar on our site.

