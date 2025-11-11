A Look Ahead: Vox Royalty's Earnings Forecast

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vox Royalty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits Vox Royalty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.84% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vox Royalty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01 0 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 0 Price Change % -7.00 -1.00 -7.00 -1

Performance of Vox Royalty Shares

Shares of Vox Royalty were trading at $4.11 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vox Royalty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.