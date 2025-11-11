ep us feature image
November 11, 2025 12:12 PM 1 min read

Atea Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43.

The market awaits Atea Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.31% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Atea Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.41 -0.29 -0.49
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.40 -0.40 -0.37
Price Change % -2.00 -11.00 0.00 2.00

Market Performance of Atea Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals were trading at $3.33 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Atea Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AVIR Logo
AVIRAtea Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.350.45%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved