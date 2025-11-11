A Look at Autolus Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings Report

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Autolus Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

The market awaits Autolus Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 14.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Autolus Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.26 -0.24 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.26 -0.09 -0.31 Price Change % -15.00 -2.00 1.00 -1.00

Autolus Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics were trading at $1.32 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Autolus Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.