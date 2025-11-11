Uncovering Potential: Enlight Renewable Energy's Earnings Preview

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Enlight Renewable Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Enlight Renewable Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 1.27% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Enlight Renewable Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.65 -0.13 0.03 EPS Actual 0.01 0.75 0.04 0.12 Price Change % -1.00 1.00 1.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy were trading at $35.95 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 126.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Enlight Renewable Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Enlight Renewable Energy.

The consensus rating for Enlight Renewable Energy is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $30.0, there's a potential 16.55% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Enlight Renewable Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Enlight Renewable Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enlight Renewable Energy Neutral 37.10% $86.27M 0.10%

Key Takeaway:

Enlight Renewable Energy is positioned in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity, suggesting potential areas for improvement in profitability and efficiency.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. The company's operating segments are the MENA segment, Europe segment, U.S.A segment, and Others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Europe segment, which produces its revenue from the sale of the electricity that is produced through wind energy and solar energy in Europe.

Enlight Renewable Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Enlight Renewable Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enlight Renewable Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enlight Renewable Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enlight Renewable Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Enlight Renewable Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.99, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Enlight Renewable Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

