A Look at Insight Molecular's Upcoming Earnings Report

Insight Molecular (NASDAQ:IMDX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Insight Molecular will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Insight Molecular's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 3.83% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Insight Molecular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.25 0.00 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.19 -0.25 -0.41 Price Change % -4.00 -1.00 -9.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Insight Molecular's Stock

Shares of Insight Molecular were trading at $6.5 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 115.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Insight Molecular

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Insight Molecular.

Analysts have provided Insight Molecular with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $4.25, suggesting a potential 34.62% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Insight Molecular, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Insight Molecular, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Insight Molecular Buy 398.08% $350K -172.18%

Key Takeaway:

Insight Molecular ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 398.08%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit, with a value of $350K. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity, with a rate of -172.18%.

All You Need to Know About Insight Molecular

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. The Company's flagship technology quantifies a molecular biomarker known as donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA). It is also in the process of rebranding its RUO test kit, GraftAssure, as GraftAssureIQ, and rebranding its future in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kit as GraftAssureDx.

Financial Insights: Insight Molecular

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Insight Molecular's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 398.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1880.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insight Molecular's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -172.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insight Molecular's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Insight Molecular's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Insight Molecular visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.