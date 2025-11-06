A Look Ahead: GEN Restaurant Gr's Earnings Forecast

GEN Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:GENK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GEN Restaurant Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in GEN Restaurant Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 17.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GEN Restaurant Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 -0.02 0.01 Price Change % -17.00 -16.00 23.00 -19.00

Performance of GEN Restaurant Gr Shares

Shares of GEN Restaurant Gr were trading at $2.945 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GEN Restaurant Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.