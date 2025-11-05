What to Expect from Ispire Technology's Earnings

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ispire Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The market awaits Ispire Technology's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.25% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ispire Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.19 -0.14 -0.10 Price Change % -5.00 2.00 -2.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ispire Technology were trading at $1.66 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

