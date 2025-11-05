Preview: QXO's Earnings

QXO (NYSE:QXO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that QXO will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

QXO bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QXO's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.05 -0.02 0.04 EPS Actual 0.11 -0.03 -0.02 -0.01 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 4.00 0.00

Performance of QXO Shares

Shares of QXO were trading at $16.87 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on QXO

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on QXO.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for QXO, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $33.8, suggesting a potential 100.36% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WESCO Intl, Core & Main and Applied Industrial Techs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for WESCO Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $257.57, suggesting a potential 1426.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Core & Main, with an average 1-year price target of $59.09, suggesting a potential 250.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Applied Industrial Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $296.67, suggesting a potential 1658.57% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for WESCO Intl, Core & Main and Applied Industrial Techs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity QXO Outperform 13047.59% $401.70M -1.25% WESCO Intl Outperform 12.93% $1.32B 3.90% Core & Main Outperform 6.57% $560M 7.38% Applied Industrial Techs Outperform 9.15% $361.43M 5.41%

Key Takeaway:

QXO outperforms peers in revenue growth with a significant 13047.59% increase. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity, ranking at the bottom among peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind QXO

QXO Inc is the publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing and complementary building products in the United States. The company aims to become the tech-enabled leader in the approximately $800 billion building products distribution industry and generate outsized value for shareholders. It is targeting nearly $50 billion in annual revenues within the next decade through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

Understanding the Numbers: QXO's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: QXO's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13047.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: QXO's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): QXO's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: QXO's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for QXO visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.