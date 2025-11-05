Insights into Block's Upcoming Earnings

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Block will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Block bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 4.5% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Block's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.87 0.87 0.87 EPS Actual 0.62 0.56 0.71 0.88 Price Change % -5.00 -20.00 -18.00 -1.00

Performance of Block Shares

Shares of Block were trading at $72.58 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Block

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Block.

With 19 analyst ratings, Block has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $86.05, indicating a potential 18.56% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fiserv, Fidelity National Info and PayPal Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fiserv, with an average 1-year price target of $114.94, suggesting a potential 58.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fidelity National Info, with an average 1-year price target of $78.6, suggesting a potential 8.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PayPal Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $81.78, suggesting a potential 12.68% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Fiserv, Fidelity National Info and PayPal Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Block Outperform -1.64% $2.54B 2.47% Fiserv Neutral 0.92% $3.10B 3.15% Fidelity National Info Neutral 5.06% $952M -3.22% PayPal Holdings Neutral 7.26% $3.87B 6.18%

Key Takeaway:

Block is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and lower profit compared to peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity than some peers.

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Block's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Block's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.64%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Block's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Block's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Block's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Block visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.