Examining the Future: Solventum's Earnings Outlook

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Solventum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

The announcement from Solventum is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 2.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Solventum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.22 1.32 1.39 EPS Actual 1.69 1.34 1.41 1.64 Price Change % 2.00 5.00 -4.00 -4.00

Performance of Solventum Shares

Shares of Solventum were trading at $68.59 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Solventum

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Solventum.

Analysts have given Solventum a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $82.4, indicating a potential 20.13% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cooper Companies, Align Technology and Bausch & Lomb, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cooper Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $78.2, suggesting a potential 14.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Align Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $163.56, suggesting a potential 138.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bausch & Lomb, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 75.22% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cooper Companies, Align Technology and Bausch & Lomb, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Solventum Neutral 3.84% $1.18B 2.61% Cooper Companies Outperform 5.73% $692M 1.18% Align Technology Outperform -1.66% $708.12M 1.44% Bausch & Lomb Neutral 7.11% $771M -0.44%

Key Takeaway:

Solventum ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Solventum: A Closer Look

Solventum Corp is a healthcare company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions that leverage deep material science, data science, and digital capabilities to address critical customer and patient needs. The company has four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the MedSurg segment, which provides wound care and surgical solutions that are intended to accelerate healing, prevent complications, and lower the total cost of care globally.

A Deep Dive into Solventum's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Solventum displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

