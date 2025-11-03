A Peek at Tango Therapeutics's Future Earnings

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tango Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Tango Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 5.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tango Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.35 -0.34 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.36 -0.35 -0.27 Price Change % -6.00 7.00 -5.00 -13.00

Market Performance of Tango Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Tango Therapeutics were trading at $8.11 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Tango Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.