Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Earnings: A Preview

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72.

Anticipation surrounds Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.67 -0.68 -0.73 -0.80 EPS Actual -0.75 -0.81 -0.72 -0.73 Price Change % 2.00 -6.00 -1.00 11.00

Market Performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were trading at $113.76 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.