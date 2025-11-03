The Marzetti's Earnings Outlook

The Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate The Marzetti to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56.

Investors in The Marzetti are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 6.33% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at The Marzetti's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.58 1.94 1.66 EPS Actual 1.34 1.54 2.22 1.62 Price Change % 6.00 -1.00 3.00 4.00

Tracking The Marzetti's Stock Performance

Shares of The Marzetti were trading at $156.79 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about The Marzetti

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding The Marzetti.

The Marzetti has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $189.75, the consensus suggests a potential 21.02% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cal-Maine Foods, Post Holdings and Flowers Foods, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cal-Maine Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $101.67, suggesting a potential 35.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Post Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $125.0, suggesting a potential 20.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Flowers Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 90.43% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Cal-Maine Foods, Post Holdings and Flowers Foods, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity The Marzetti Neutral 4.99% $106.09M 3.25% Cal-Maine Foods Neutral 17.40% $311.31M 7.58% Post Holdings Outperform 1.88% $596.20M 2.78% Flowers Foods Neutral 1.46% $606.77M 4.11%

Key Takeaway:

The Marzetti is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into The Marzetti's Background

The Marzetti Co manufactures and sells specialty food products. Its retail brands include Marzetti, New York Bakery and Sister Schubert's, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden dressings, Chick-fil-A sauces and dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, Arby's sauces, Subway sauces, and Texas Roadhouse steak sauces and frozen rolls. Its foodservice business supplies many of the top restaurant chains in the United States with dressings, sauces, breads and frozen pastas. The company has two reportable segments: Retail and Foodservice, of which it derives maximum revenue from Retail segment.

Financial Insights: The Marzetti

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining The Marzetti's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.99% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The Marzetti's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Marzetti's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Marzetti's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The Marzetti's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for The Marzetti visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.