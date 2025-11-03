Advanced Micro Devices's Earnings: A Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Advanced Micro Devices to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

Investors in Advanced Micro Devices are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 6.42% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Advanced Micro Devices's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.93 1.08 0.92 EPS Actual 0.48 0.96 1.09 0.92 Price Change % -6.00 2.00 -6.00 -11.00

Advanced Micro Devices Share Price Analysis

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were trading at $256.12 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Advanced Micro Devices

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Advanced Micro Devices.

The consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices is Outperform, derived from 33 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $234.67 implies a potential 8.37% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Micron Technology, Qualcomm and Intel, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Micron Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $201.84, suggesting a potential 21.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qualcomm, with an average 1-year price target of $193.75, suggesting a potential 24.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intel, with an average 1-year price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential 86.67% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Micron Technology, Qualcomm and Intel, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Advanced Micro Devices Outperform 31.71% $3.06B 1.48% Micron Technology Outperform 46.00% $5.05B 6.10% Qualcomm Neutral 10.35% $5.76B 9.71% Intel Neutral 6.17% $3.54B 3.98%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Advanced Micro Devices is rated higher than its peers. It has the highest revenue growth among the group. However, its gross profit is lower compared to one peer. When it comes to return on equity, Advanced Micro Devices is at the bottom among the peers.

Delving into Advanced Micro Devices's Background

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Understanding the Numbers: Advanced Micro Devices's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

