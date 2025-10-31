Earnings Preview For V2X

V2X (NYSE:VVX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect V2X to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22.

Anticipation surrounds V2X's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 15.22% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at V2X's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.93 1.14 0.35 EPS Actual 1.33 0.98 1.33 1.29 Price Change % 15.00 -2.00 16.00 1.00

Market Performance of V2X's Stock

Shares of V2X were trading at $57.01 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on V2X

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on V2X.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for V2X, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $58.25, suggesting a potential 2.18% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cadre Hldgs, Astronics and Voyager Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cadre Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $34.5, suggesting a potential 39.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Astronics, with an average 1-year price target of $59.0, suggesting a potential 3.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Voyager Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 28.08% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cadre Hldgs, Astronics and Voyager Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity V2X Buy 0.57% $95.73M 2.13% Cadre Hldgs Buy 8.87% $64.25M 3.76% Astronics Buy 3.31% $52.83M 0.49% Voyager Technologies Buy 24.61% $8.21M -23.75%

Key Takeaway:

V2X ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. V2X is at the top for Return on Equity.

About V2X

V2X Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment and offers facility and logistics services and information technology mission support and engineering and digital integration services. The information technology and network communications capabilities consist of communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the department of defense. The facility and logistics service include airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and others.

V2X: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: V2X's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: V2X's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): V2X's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): V2X's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: V2X's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

