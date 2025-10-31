Uncovering Potential: Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings Preview

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.87.

The announcement from Axsome Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.58, leading to a 2.77% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Axsome Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.05 -1.35 -0.99 -1.41 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.68 -0.80 -0.49 Price Change % -3.00 -4.00 -1.00 -2.00

Axsome Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics were trading at $133.15 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Axsome Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Axsome Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics is Buy, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $170.71 implies a potential 28.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Corcept Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Corcept Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $142.5, suggesting a potential 7.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $181.6, suggesting a potential 36.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $189.0, suggesting a potential 41.95% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Corcept Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Axsome Therapeutics Buy 72.13% $136.59M -75.98% Corcept Therapeutics Buy 18.70% $191.00M 5.25% Jazz Pharmaceuticals Outperform 2.14% $929.44M -18.23% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Buy 14.68% $44.72M 0.60%

Key Takeaway:

Axsome Therapeutics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, outperforming its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products includes AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Axsome Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Axsome Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 72.13% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -31.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -75.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

