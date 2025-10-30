A Look Ahead: WisdomTree's Earnings Forecast

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WisdomTree to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Investors in WisdomTree are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 6.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WisdomTree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.15 0.18 0.17 EPS Actual 0.18 0.16 0.17 0.18 Price Change % -7.00 5.00 0.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree were trading at $11.8 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on WisdomTree

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on WisdomTree.

Analysts have provided WisdomTree with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $13.5, suggesting a potential 14.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Acadian Asset Management, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Acadian Asset Management, with an average 1-year price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential 275.68% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Acadian Asset Management are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WisdomTree Neutral 5.22% $58.54M 5.76% Acadian Asset Management Neutral 16.88% $42.20M 65.37%

Key Takeaway:

WisdomTree is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of Gross Profit, WisdomTree is at the top, showcasing higher profitability compared to peers. However, for Return on Equity, WisdomTree is at the bottom, suggesting lower returns relative to others in the analysis.

All You Need to Know About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. The Company conducts business under a single operating segment as an ETP sponsor and asset manager.

WisdomTree's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WisdomTree displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, WisdomTree adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for WisdomTree visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.