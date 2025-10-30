Exploring Canadian National Railway's Earnings Expectations

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Canadian National Railway to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.

Anticipation surrounds Canadian National Railway's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.08% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Canadian National Railway's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.78 1.34 1.23 EPS Actual 1.35 1.29 1.30 1.26 Price Change % -4.00 6.00 -1.00 0.00

Market Performance of Canadian National Railway's Stock

Shares of Canadian National Railway were trading at $93.17 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Canadian National Railway

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Canadian National Railway.

The consensus rating for Canadian National Railway is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $108.6, there's a potential 16.56% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas and Union Pacific, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CSX, with an average 1-year price target of $40.06, suggesting a potential 57.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Canadian Pacific Kansas, with an average 1-year price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential 4.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Union Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $259.5, suggesting a potential 178.52% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas and Union Pacific, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Norfolk Southern Neutral 1.70% $1.16B 4.75% CSX Outperform -0.88% $1.25B 5.52% Canadian Pacific Kansas Outperform 2.66% $1.34B 2.61% Union Pacific Buy 2.51% $2.90B 10.65%

Key Takeaway:

Canadian National Railway ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Canadian National Railway: A Closer Look

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2024, CN generated CAD 17 billion in revenue by hauling intermodal containers (22% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (20%), grain and fertilizers (20%), forest products (11%), metals and minerals (12%), automotive shipments (5%), and coal (5%). Other items constitute the remaining revenue.

Key Indicators: Canadian National Railway's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Canadian National Railway's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.32%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Canadian National Railway's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian National Railway's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Canadian National Railway adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Canadian National Railway visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.