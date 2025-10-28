Examining the Future: GE HealthCare Techs's Earnings Outlook

GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GE HealthCare Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05.

The market awaits GE HealthCare Techs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 0.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at GE HealthCare Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.91 1.26 1.05 EPS Actual 1.06 1.01 1.45 1.14 Price Change % 0.00 -4.00 -1.00 0.00

Market Performance of GE HealthCare Techs's Stock

Shares of GE HealthCare Techs were trading at $78.35 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about GE HealthCare Techs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on GE HealthCare Techs.

GE HealthCare Techs has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $85.0, the consensus suggests a potential 8.49% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ResMed, DexCom and Edwards Lifesciences, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ResMed, with an average 1-year price target of $296.33, suggesting a potential 278.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DexCom, with an average 1-year price target of $97.15, suggesting a potential 23.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Edwards Lifesciences, with an average 1-year price target of $87.0, suggesting a potential 11.04% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ResMed, DexCom and Edwards Lifesciences, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GE HealthCare Techs Neutral 3.45% $1.99B 5.14% ResMed Outperform 10.20% $820.07M 6.60% DexCom Buy 15.21% $688.80M 7.43% Edwards Lifesciences Outperform 11.89% $1.19B 3.19%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, GE HealthCare Techs is rated lower than the top performer. Revenue growth for GE HealthCare Techs is lower than the top performer. Gross profit for GE HealthCare Techs is lower than the top performer. Return on equity for GE HealthCare Techs is lower than the top performer.

About GE HealthCare Techs

GE HealthCare Technologies is a leading medical technology firm with leading market share in imaging and ultrasound equipment. The company reports four major segments: imaging (45% of revenue), advanced visualization solutions (26%), patient care solutions (16%), and pharmaceutical diagnostics (13%). The company's sales are geographically diverse, with the United States, EMEA, China, and the rest of the world accounting for 46%, 26%, 12%, and 17% respectively. We estimate approximately half of its revenue is recurring, which consists of servicing (about one third of revenue), pharmaceutical diagnostics (about 10%-15%), and digital solutions (just over 5%).

GE HealthCare Techs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, GE HealthCare Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE HealthCare Techs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE HealthCare Techs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

