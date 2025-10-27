A Look at BrightSpring Health's Upcoming Earnings Report

BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BrightSpring Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Anticipation surrounds BrightSpring Health's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BrightSpring Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.09 0.21 0.17 EPS Actual 0.22 0.19 0.22 0.11 Price Change % -5.00 17.00 1.00 15.00

Performance of BrightSpring Health Shares

Shares of BrightSpring Health were trading at $33.53 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on BrightSpring Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BrightSpring Health.

BrightSpring Health has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $32.6, the consensus suggests a potential 2.77% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chemed, RadNet and Option Care Health, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Chemed, with an average 1-year price target of $578.5, suggesting a potential 1625.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RadNet, with an average 1-year price target of $78.33, suggesting a potential 133.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Option Care Health, with an average 1-year price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential 5.13% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Chemed, RadNet and Option Care Health, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BrightSpring Health Outperform 5.92% $374.85M 3.14% Chemed Buy 3.85% $184.69M 4.41% RadNet Buy 8.38% $69.14M 1.58% Option Care Health Outperform 15.39% $269.04M 3.73%

Key Takeaway:

BrightSpring Health ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, BrightSpring Health is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About BrightSpring Health

BrightSpring Health Services Inc is a home and community-based healthcare services platform, focused on delivering complementary pharmacy and provider services to complex patients. Its platform delivers clinical services and pharmacy solutions across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Its segments include Pharmacy Solutions, Provider Services and others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Pharmacy Solutions segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BrightSpring Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BrightSpring Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.92% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BrightSpring Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BrightSpring Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BrightSpring Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for BrightSpring Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.