Earnings Preview: Expand Energy

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Expand Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Investors in Expand Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Expand Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.83 0.48 EPS Actual 1.10 2.02 0.55 0.16 Price Change % 5.00 -3.00 -5.00 3.00

Performance of Expand Energy Shares

Shares of Expand Energy were trading at $103.77 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Expand Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Expand Energy.

Analysts have given Expand Energy a total of 14 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $135.14, indicating a potential 30.23% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Venture Global, Devon Energy and Coterra Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Venture Global, with an average 1-year price target of $14.8, suggesting a potential 85.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Devon Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $43.15, suggesting a potential 58.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Coterra Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $33.2, suggesting a potential 68.01% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Venture Global, Devon Energy and Coterra Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Expand Energy Outperform 632.80% $1.41B 5.51% Venture Global Neutral 179.87% $1.42B 7.25% Devon Energy Outperform 9.37% $1.11B 6.07% Coterra Energy Outperform 54.60% $883M 3.55%

Key Takeaway:

Expand Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a significant increase compared to peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit, indicating lower profitability. In terms of Return on Equity, Expand Energy is in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, Expand Energy shows strong growth potential but needs to focus on improving profitability to enhance returns for shareholders.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expand Energy

Expand Energy is a North American natural gas producer in the Haynesville and Appalachian basins, formed by the combination of Chesapeake and Southwestern. Its largest operation by volume is the Haynesville basin in Louisiana, which is heavily exposed to nearby LNG production. Appalachia benefits from its proximity to population centers in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

Expand Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Expand Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 632.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Expand Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

