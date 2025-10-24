Revvity Earnings Preview

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Revvity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

Revvity bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.6% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Revvity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.95 1.38 1.13 EPS Actual 1.18 1.01 1.42 1.28 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -1.00 1.00

Market Performance of Revvity's Stock

Shares of Revvity were trading at $97.57 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Revvity

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Revvity.

With 5 analyst ratings, Revvity has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $106.0, indicating a potential 8.64% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Qiagen, Avantor and Bio-Techne, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qiagen, with an average 1-year price target of $51.5, suggesting a potential 47.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Avantor, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 84.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bio-Techne, with an average 1-year price target of $69.2, suggesting a potential 29.08% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Qiagen, Avantor and Bio-Techne, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Revvity Outperform 4.13% $392.56M 0.71% Qiagen Neutral 7.49% $334.29M 2.78% Avantor Outperform -1.14% $554.10M 1.04% Bio-Techne Buy 3.55% $198.81M -0.90%

Key Takeaway:

Revvity ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Revvity's Background

Revvity is a global life sciences and diagnostics company formed in 2023 following the rebranding of PerkinElmer. The company operates in two segments: life sciences, which provides reagents and instruments for biopharma and academic research, and signals software, and diagnostics, which offers tools in immunodiagnostics and newborn and reproductive health. Revvity's products and services are sold worldwide, with major markets in the US, Europe, and China.

Breaking Down Revvity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Revvity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.13% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Revvity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revvity's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Revvity's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.