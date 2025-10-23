Earnings Outlook For Stellar Bancorp

Stellar Bancorp (NYSE:STEL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stellar Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Investors in Stellar Bancorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stellar Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.44 0.49 0.48 EPS Actual 0.51 0.46 0.52 0.63 Price Change % 0.00 -4.00 -1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Stellar Bancorp were trading at $29.93 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

