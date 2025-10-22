Earnings Outlook For Elme Communities

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Elme Communities to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Elme Communities's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.91% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Elme Communities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.23 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 11.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities were trading at $16.77 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Elme Communities

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Elme Communities.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Elme Communities, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $12.67, suggesting a potential 24.45% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Veris Residential, Center and Apartment Inv & Mgmt, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Veris Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 7.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Center, with an average 1-year price target of $61.0, suggesting a potential 263.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Apartment Inv & Mgmt, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 40.37% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Veris Residential, Center and Apartment Inv & Mgmt are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Elme Neutral 3.32% $37.18M -0.35% Veris Residential Neutral 12.53% $46.74M 1.01% Center Neutral 5.39% $39.62M -2.16% Apartment Inv & Mgmt Outperform 3.15% $29.57M -19.10%

Key Takeaway:

Elme Communities ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 3.32%. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit at $37.18M. In terms of return on equity, Elme Communities is also at the bottom with a rate of -0.35%.

All You Need to Know About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning and operating properties in the greater Washington DC metropolitan area. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised of office, retail, and multifamily properties located near transportation nodes. Washington REIT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants organized into long-term leases. The company's office assets contribute the majority of this income, while the rest is split fairly evenly between its retail and multifamily locations. Washington REIT's tenants are banking, consulting, law, and financial services firms.

Breaking Down Elme Communities's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Elme Communities showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.32% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Elme Communities's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elme Communities's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elme Communities's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Elme Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Elme Communities visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.