What's Next: Origin Bancorp's Earnings Preview

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Origin Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

The announcement from Origin Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.31, leading to a 0.5% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Origin Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.78 0.69 0.51 0.64
EPS Actual 0.47 0.71 0.46 0.60
Price Change % -1.00 0.00 5.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp were trading at $33.87 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

