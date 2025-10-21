Preview: Medpace Hldgs's Earnings

Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Medpace Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54.

Investors in Medpace Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 54.67% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Medpace Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.99 3.08 3.12 2.78 EPS Actual 3.10 3.67 3.67 3.01 Price Change % 55.00 -2.00 -8.00 -7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace Hldgs were trading at $544.41 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Medpace Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Medpace Hldgs.

Analysts have given Medpace Hldgs a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $446.45, indicating a potential 17.99% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Illumina, Icon and Tempus AI, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Illumina, with an average 1-year price target of $108.29, suggesting a potential 80.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Icon, with an average 1-year price target of $215.27, suggesting a potential 60.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tempus AI, with an average 1-year price target of $88.71, suggesting a potential 83.71% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Illumina, Icon and Tempus AI, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medpace Hldgs Neutral 14.24% $180.01M 23.57% Illumina Neutral -4.77% $695M 10.16% Icon Neutral -4.85% $561.60M 1.92% Tempus AI Buy 89.57% $195.04M -13.48%

Key Takeaway:

Medpace Hldgs ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to the others.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Financial Milestones: Medpace Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medpace Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Medpace Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

