Earnings Outlook For 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: FEAM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate 5E Advanced Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66.

5E Advanced Materials bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at 5E Advanced Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -1.84 EPS Actual -0.97 -4.83 -4.6 -5.52 Price Change % 0.00% -10.00% -0.00% -5.00%

Performance of 5E Advanced Materials Shares

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials were trading at $3.64 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for 5E Advanced Materials visit their earnings calendar on our site.

