Earnings Preview: The Brand House

The Brand House TBHC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate The Brand House to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.70.

The announcement from The Brand House is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.83% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at The Brand House's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.47 0.59 -0.27 -1.31 EPS Actual -0.51 0.54 -0.29 -1.11 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Tracking The Brand House's Stock Performance

Shares of The Brand House were trading at $2.37 as of September 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.