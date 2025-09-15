September 15, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: The Brand House

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Brand House TBHC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate The Brand House to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.70.

The announcement from The Brand House is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.83% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at The Brand House's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.47 0.59 -0.27 -1.31
EPS Actual -0.51 0.54 -0.29 -1.11
Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Tracking The Brand House's Stock Performance

Shares of The Brand House were trading at $2.37 as of September 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for The Brand House visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TBHC Logo
TBHCThe Brand House Collective Inc
$2.25-4.95%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
4.19
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved