Insights into A-Mark Precious Metals's Upcoming Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that A-Mark Precious Metals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Anticipation surrounds A-Mark Precious Metals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.41 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.27% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at A-Mark Precious Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.65 0.87 0.69 EPS Actual 0.24 0.27 0.37 0.60 Price Change % -13.0% 1.0% -16.0% 9.0%

A-Mark Precious Metals Share Price Analysis

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals were trading at $23.84 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.