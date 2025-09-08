Rubrik Earnings Preview

Rubrik RBRK will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rubrik to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.49.

Rubrik bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 0.67% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rubrik's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.39 -0.40 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.18 -0.21 -0.40 Price Change % -1.0% 28.000000000000004% 20.0% -1.0%

Rubrik Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rubrik were trading at $90.93 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 197.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

