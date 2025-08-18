Earnings Outlook For OS Therapies

OS Therapies OSTX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that OS Therapies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The announcement from OS Therapies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at OS Therapies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.14 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.24 -0.18 -0.26 Price Change % -1.0% -14.000000000000002% 0.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of OS Therapies were trading at $2.06 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for OS Therapies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.