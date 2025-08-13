August 13, 2025 2:03 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: NRX Pharmaceuticals's Quarterly Earnings

NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NRX Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23.

Anticipation surrounds NRX Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 2.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NRX Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.69 -0.58
EPS Actual -0.34 -0.77 -0.15 -0.75
Price Change % 2.0% 7.000000000000001% 3.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of NRX Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals were trading at $2.39 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

