What to Expect from CaliberCos's Earnings

CaliberCos CWD will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CaliberCos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94.

Investors in CaliberCos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $5.35, which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CaliberCos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -9.20 -0.8 -2.6 -2.2 EPS Actual -3.85 -10.2 0.2 -4.4 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% -1.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CaliberCos were trading at $2.59 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 78.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

