A Look Ahead: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's Earnings Forecast

Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fidelis Insurance Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

The market awaits Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.59% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.88 0.72 0.69 EPS Actual -0.41 -1.05 0.92 0.54 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 8.0% -0.0%

Performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs Shares

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs were trading at $16.8 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fidelis Insurance Hldgs.

Analysts have given Fidelis Insurance Hldgs a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $21.67, indicating a potential 28.99% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Trupanion, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Outperform 12.31% $54.83M 2.73%

Key Takeaway:

Fidelis Insurance Hldgs ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with the lowest percentage. In terms of Gross Profit, Fidelis Insurance Hldgs is also at the bottom, with the lowest amount. However, for Return on Equity, it is at the top among its peers, with the highest percentage.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a specialty insurer that leverages strategic partnerships to offer tailored insurance solutions. The company classifies its business into two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Insurance segment, which comprises a portfolio of property, marine, aviation and aerospace, political risk, violence and terror, energy, cyber, and other insurance risks. The Reinsurance segment consists of an actively managed property reinsurance book, providing reinsurance and a limited amount of retrocession coverage across the world on a proportional or excess-of-loss basis. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United Kingdom, followed by Bermuda and the Republic of Ireland.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fidelis Insurance Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

