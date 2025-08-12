Earnings Outlook For ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ARS Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.47.

The market awaits ARS Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.79% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ARS Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.12 -0.15 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.35 0.48 -0.20 -0.13 Price Change % 1.0% -14.000000000000002% 0.0% -2.0%

Tracking ARS Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals were trading at $16.38 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

