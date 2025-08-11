Earnings Preview For Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mineralys Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76.

The market awaits Mineralys Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mineralys Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.98 -1.08 -0.83 -0.70 EPS Actual -0.79 -0.98 -1.13 -0.83 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% -10.0% -23.0%

Tracking Mineralys Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics were trading at $13.0 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.