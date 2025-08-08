Earnings Preview: PowerFleet

PowerFleet AIOT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PowerFleet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

PowerFleet bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.43% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 -0.02 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.02 0.01 0.02 0 Price Change % -6.0% 9.0% 20.0% 0.0%

PowerFleet Share Price Analysis

Shares of PowerFleet were trading at $3.97 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PowerFleet

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PowerFleet.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for PowerFleet, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $13.25, suggesting a potential 233.75% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of nLight, NAPCO Security Techs and Evolv Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for nLight, with an average 1-year price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential 523.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NAPCO Security Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 806.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Evolv Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 63.73% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for nLight, NAPCO Security Techs and Evolv Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PowerFleet Outperform 207.17% $54.76M -2.75% nLight Buy 16.04% $13.80M -3.77% NAPCO Security Techs Buy -10.77% $25.13M 6.03% Evolv Technologies Neutral 44.30% $19.15M -1.42%

Key Takeaway:

PowerFleet ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a significant increase of 207.17%. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit with -$2.75M. For Return on Equity, PowerFleet is also at the bottom with -2.75%.

Delving into PowerFleet's Background

PowerFleet Inc is engaged in Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions providing valuable business intelligence for managing high-value enterprise assets that improve operational efficiencies. It provide critical information that powers unified operations throughout organizations. It is solving the challenge of inefficient data collection, real-time visibility, and analysis that leads to transformative business operations. Its SaaS cloud-based applications take data from IoT devices and ecosystem of third-party and partner applications to present actionable information for customer.

Understanding the Numbers: PowerFleet's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PowerFleet's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 207.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PowerFleet's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PowerFleet's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PowerFleet's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PowerFleet's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for PowerFleet visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.