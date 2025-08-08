August 8, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Abivax

Abivax ABVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Abivax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.90.

Abivax bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Abivax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter FY 2024 H1 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual -2.99 -1.41
Price Change % -0.0% -2.0%

Abivax Share Price Analysis

Shares of Abivax were trading at $70.02 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 538.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
