What to Expect from Hudson Global's Earnings

Hudson Global HSON will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hudson Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits Hudson Global's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.52, leading to a 0.7% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hudson Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.16 0 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.05 -0.13 0.04 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Hudson Global's Stock

Shares of Hudson Global were trading at $8.87 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

