Telesat's Earnings Outlook

Telesat TSAT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Telesat to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.69.

Anticipation surrounds Telesat's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 4.07% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Telesat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.70 1.06
EPS Actual -0.75 -6.41 0.9 1.79
Price Change % -4.0% -7.000000000000001% -9.0% 2.0%

Telesat Share Price Analysis

Shares of Telesat were trading at $23.78 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 213.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Overview
