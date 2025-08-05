Exploring Expand Energy's Earnings Expectations

Expand Energy EXE will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Expand Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Anticipation surrounds Expand Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 3.32% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Expand Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.83 0.48 EPS Actual 1.10 2.02 0.55 0.16 Price Change % 5.0% -3.0% -5.0% 3.0%

Expand Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Expand Energy were trading at $101.23 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Expand Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Expand Energy.

Expand Energy has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $135.42, the consensus suggests a potential 33.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Devon Energy, Coterra Energy and EQT, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Devon Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $44.55, suggesting a potential 55.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Coterra Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $34.12, suggesting a potential 66.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EQT, with an average 1-year price target of $62.36, suggesting a potential 38.4% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Devon Energy, Coterra Energy and EQT, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Expand Energy Outperform 632.80% $1.41B 5.51% Devon Energy Outperform 23.80% $1.19B 3.40% Coterra Energy Outperform 32.87% $903M 3.77% EQT Neutral 106.22% $733.65M 3.72%

Key Takeaway:

Expand Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with a significant increase compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, it is also leading the group. However, its Return on Equity is lower than some peers. Overall, Expand Energy is performing well in terms of revenue and profit metrics compared to its peers.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Financial Milestones: Expand Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Expand Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 632.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

To track all earnings releases for Expand Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.