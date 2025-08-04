What's Next: Performant Healthcare's Earnings Preview

Performant Healthcare PHLT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Performant Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Performant Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 10.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Performant Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 0 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Price Change % 11.0% 10.0% -15.0% 11.0%

Performance of Performant Healthcare Shares

Shares of Performant Healthcare were trading at $7.64 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 125.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Performant Healthcare

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Performant Healthcare.

With 1 analyst ratings, Performant Healthcare has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $8.0, indicating a potential 4.71% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NeoGenomics, AMN Healthcare Services and Agilon Health, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NeoGenomics, with an average 1-year price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential 27.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AMN Healthcare Services, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 233.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agilon Health, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 47.64% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for NeoGenomics, AMN Healthcare Services and Agilon Health, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fulgent Genetics Neutral 13.92% $28.35M -1.02% NeoGenomics Outperform 10.23% $77.26M -5.18% AMN Healthcare Services Neutral -16.00% $198.12M -0.15% Agilon Health Neutral -4.46% $50.72M 2.49%

Key Takeaway:

Performant Healthcare ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

About Performant Healthcare

Performant Healthcare Inc provides solutions to payers in the healthcare industry to identify, prevent, and recover waste and improper payments by leveraging technology, analytics, and proprietary data assets.

Performant Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Performant Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.71% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Performant Healthcare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Performant Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Performant Healthcare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Performant Healthcare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Performant Healthcare visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.