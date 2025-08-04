Earnings Outlook For Enviri

Enviri NVRI will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Enviri to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Enviri's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.43% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Enviri's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.10 0.06 0 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.04 -0.01 0.02 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% -5.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Enviri were trading at $8.6 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

