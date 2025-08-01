Examining the Future: Atlas Energy Solutions's Earnings Outlook

Atlas Energy Solutions AESI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atlas Energy Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Atlas Energy Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.17, leading to a 10.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Atlas Energy Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.17 0.24 0.33 EPS Actual 0.01 0.13 0.04 0.13 Price Change % -11.0% -6.0% 2.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Atlas Energy Solutions's Stock

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions were trading at $13.0 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Atlas Energy Solutions

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Atlas Energy Solutions.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Atlas Energy Solutions, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $15.58, suggesting a potential 19.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flowco Holdings, Innovex International and ProFrac Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flowco Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, suggesting a potential 150.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Innovex International, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 26.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ProFrac Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 50.0% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Flowco Holdings, Innovex International and ProFrac Holding, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atlas Energy Solutions Buy 54.46% $54.53M 0.10% Flowco Holdings Outperform 188.33% $65.81M 2.63% Innovex International Outperform 87.83% $76.50M 1.52% ProFrac Holding Neutral 3.23% $74.90M -1.75%

Key Takeaway:

Atlas Energy Solutions is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, it is also at the bottom. However, it ranks at the top for Consensus rating. For Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlas Energy Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 54.46% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Atlas Energy Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.