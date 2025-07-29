Insights Ahead: Leonardo DRS's Quarterly Earnings

Leonardo DRS DRS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Leonardo DRS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in Leonardo DRS are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.4% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Leonardo DRS's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.35 0.19 0.14 EPS Actual 0.20 0.38 0.24 0.18 Price Change % 4.0% -8.0% -5.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Leonardo DRS's Stock

Shares of Leonardo DRS were trading at $48.08 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Leonardo DRS

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Leonardo DRS.

Leonardo DRS has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $48.0, the consensus suggests a potential 0.17% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AeroVironment, ATI and BWX Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AeroVironment, with an average 1-year price target of $266.1, suggesting a potential 453.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ATI, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 118.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BWX Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $154.53, suggesting a potential 221.4% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for AeroVironment, ATI and BWX Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Leonardo DRS Buy 16.13% $181M 1.95% AeroVironment Buy 39.63% $100.33M 1.91% ATI Outperform 9.73% $235.80M 5.21% BWX Technologies Buy 12.96% $165.19M 6.92%

Key Takeaway:

Leonardo DRS ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Inc is a provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. The company is in the design, development, and manufacture of Advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion technologies and solutions. The company has two segments: Advanced Sensing and Computing, which generates the majority of revenue, and the Integrated Mission Systems segment. The Advanced Sensing and Computing segment is engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision-making and execution by the customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Leonardo DRS's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Leonardo DRS's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leonardo DRS's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leonardo DRS's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leonardo DRS's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Leonardo DRS's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

