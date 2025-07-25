What's Next: H2O America's Earnings Preview

H2O America HTO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that H2O America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Investors in H2O America are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 6.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H2O America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.55 1.17 0.57 EPS Actual 0.50 0.74 1.18 0.66 Price Change % 6.0% -2.0% -3.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of H2O America were trading at $49.31 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

