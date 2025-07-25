July 25, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

What's Next: H2O America's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

H2O America HTO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that H2O America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Investors in H2O America are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 6.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H2O America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.55 1.17 0.57
EPS Actual 0.50 0.74 1.18 0.66
Price Change % 6.0% -2.0% -3.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of H2O America were trading at $49.31 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for H2O America visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HTO Logo
HTOH2O America
$49.31-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
96.51
Quality
32.02
Value
71.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved