A Look at COPT Defense's Upcoming Earnings Report

COPT Defense CDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that COPT Defense will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

COPT Defense bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.16% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at COPT Defense's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.66 0.64 0.64 EPS Actual 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.64 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Tracking COPT Defense's Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense were trading at $27.82 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on COPT Defense

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding COPT Defense.

Analysts have provided COPT Defense with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $30.0, suggesting a potential 7.84% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Highwoods Props, Douglas Emmett and SL Green Realty, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Highwoods Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 9.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Douglas Emmett, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 37.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 131.85% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Highwoods Props, Douglas Emmett and SL Green Realty are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity COPT Defense Props Outperform -2.80% $66.75M 2.32% Highwoods Props Neutral -5.16% $135.35M 4.13% Douglas Emmett Outperform 2.68% $161.93M 1.92% SL Green Realty Neutral 0.86% $118.74M -0.31%

Key Takeaway:

COPT Defense has the highest revenue growth among its peers. It also has the lowest gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is higher than two of its peers but lower than one. Overall, COPT Defense is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About COPT Defense

COPT Defense Properties is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions. Its tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. Its properties include 195 operating properties totaling approximately 22.4 million square feet comprised of 16.5 million square feet in 164 office properties and 5.9 million square feet in 31 single-tenant data center shells.

A Deep Dive into COPT Defense's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, COPT Defense faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.8% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: COPT Defense's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: COPT Defense's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for COPT Defense visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.