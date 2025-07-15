July 15, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

An Overview of Triumph Financial's Earnings

Triumph Financial TFIN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Triumph Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The market awaits Triumph Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 2.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Triumph Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.25 0.18 0.22
EPS Actual 0.04 0.13 0.19 0.08
Price Change % -3.0% -14.000000000000002% 5.0% -12.0%

Market Performance of Triumph Financial's Stock

Shares of Triumph Financial were trading at $65.45 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
